Goyal Blames Unseasonal Rain For Skyrocketing Tomato Price

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, while commenting on the prices of tomatoes skyrocketing in several states, on Sunday said that due to unseasonal rains, the prices of tomatoes have increased and as soon as tomatoes start arriving from Himachal Pradesh and some places of Karnataka, the prices will go down.

He further added that if the prices of last year are compared to that of this year then there’s not much of a difference, as reported by news agency ANI.

While responding to a question on increasing prices of commodities, the Union Minister said, “Tomato is the only commodity whose price has increased during the week. We all know that due to unseasonal rains, the prices of tomatoes have increased and as soon as tomatoes start arriving from Himachal Pradesh and some places of Karnataka, the prices will go down. If we compare the prices from last year, there is not much difference. The prices of potatoes and onions are under control.”

He then highlighted the Modi government’s work in keeping a check on rising prices for edible oil, rice, wheat, etc. He remarked that the whole world now praises the steps that the Indian government has taken to keep inflation in check as they really provide relief to the citizens. “It is because of those steps that our inflation rate has again dropped to 4.25-4.5 per cent only,” Goyal added.

The prices of tomatoes have skyrocketed in several states recently due to heavy rainfall and heatwaves in tomato-growing areas. The prices have shot up in states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The rates of staple vegetables were in tune with the rise in their prices in wholesale markets, which jumped about 60-70 per cent on average in June, as reported by ANI.