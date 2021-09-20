Govt To Start 24X7 Helpline For Exporters And Resolution Of Issues: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The government is going to Institutionalise a 24 hours “Helpline” for assistance to exporters and resolution of issues, said Piyush Goyal today at the launch of nationwide celebrations of the iconic week for Amrit Mahotsav for Commerce & Industry Ministry.

Shri Piyush Goyal said that our aim is to make ‘Brand India’ a representative of quality, productivity, talent & innovation”, while delivering “Keynote address at Launch of Vanijya Saptah” at SEZ NOIDA to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

It may be noted that Commerce and Industry Ministry is launching 7 days of special events across the country today to celebrate & commemorate 75 years of progressive India as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations

Shri Goyal said that Uttar Pradesh has made commendable progress in Industrial growth and Exports Improvement in Law and order has made doing business and trade much easier and safer in UP.

He added that there was a need to jointly create a road map for next 25 years and contribute to make India a world leader .

The Minister said that reforms in social sectors have made the development wholesome. Path-breaking Expansion of health programs, Toilets Infrastructure have been a major success and made the devlopment inclusive.

Availability of electricity, cooking gas to households have made an extra ordinary impact on lives of crores of citizens of the country, who never had those benefits before.

Goyal said that PM Modi’s call for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is a tribute to our freedom fighters & freedom movement and it is an opportunity for us to inspire & reignite new fervour, exuberance & enthusiasm

The Minister said that ‘Vanijya Saptah’ embodies a pan-India character and will reflect spirit of Jan-andolan and Jan-bhagidari

Ministry of Commerce & Industry has curated Vanijya Saptah has been around the 5 pillars of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav i.e. Freedom Struggle, Ideas @ 75, Achievements @ 75, Actions @ 75 and Resolves @ 75. Some of activities planned during this week include –

Inclusive activities for stakeholders, States & people’s participation highlighting Aatmanirbhar Bharat, showcasing India’s rise as economic force Sessions focusing on ‘From Farm to Foreign Lands’ (>10 lakh tea plantation participants) Vanijya Utsav’ covering all 739 districts 35 Export Promotion Events / Exhibitions, in each State / UT by EPCs Virtual Investor Summit in North East Swachhta campaign & tree plantation by 250 SEZs 5 National Seminars / exhibitions and National Essay competition, etc. will be organised

Goyal added that 75 years ago all worked to get Swarajya, now all must work in mission mode to be Aatmanirbhar. Modi Govt as a facilitator of this mission has introduced several reforms for inclusive growth.

The Minister for Commerce & Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said that Centre has taken a series of measures to give further impetus to growth and job creation like Reduction in Corporate Tax, Liberalisation of FDI Regime, Single Window Clearance, ODOP, etc.

Goyal added that despite COVID-19, due to decisive & bold leadership of PM, our economy is reviving and exports are increasing significantly.

The Minister noted that FDI Inflows are highest & industry is on a high growth path. He said that FDI has increased by 10% to $ 81.72 bn from $ 74.39 bn (2019-20) and highest ever merchandise exports have been recorded in a quarter (Q1 2021-22, $ 95 bn)