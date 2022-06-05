Govt To Launch ‘Clean And Green’ Campaign On World Environment Day

New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will launch a ‘Clean and Green’ campaign on World Environment Day on Sunday.

Under this campaign, Urban Local Bodies across the country will hold awareness programmes to free the country from single-use plastic and contribute, to improving the environment.

The Ministry also has issued a detailed advisory to State and Union Territories in this direction. In the advisory, the Ministry has instructed to ban Single-Use Plastic by 30th of June.

The Ministry further said that States and Urban Local Bodies have to enter into Memorandum of Understanding with nearby cement plants or other industrial units.

It also directed to ensure that a part of the plastic waste generated is used either as an alternative fuel in cement plants, or for road construction purposes.

The advisory stresses on large-scale people participation to carry forward the message of Single-Use Plastics ban and enforcement.