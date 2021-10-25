Govt Sets Up National Steering Committee For Implementation Of NIPUN Bharat Mission

New Delhi: The Department of School Education and Literacy had launched the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy, NIPUNBharat Mission on 5th July 2021 with the aim to achieve the goal of universal proficiency in foundational literacy and numeracy for every child by grade 3, as envisaged by National Education Policy 2020.

As prescribed in the Mission guidelines, a National Steering Committee (NSC) for implementation of the NIPUN Bharat Mission has been constituted on 25th October 2021 under the chairpersonship of the Union Education Minister, ShriDharmendraPradhanand Vice Chairpersonship of Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annapurna Devi.

The other members of the NSC include Secretary, School Education & Literacy; Director NCERT; Vice-Chancellor NIEPA; Chairperson NCTE; Secretary Education Uttar Pradesh; Secretary Education, Karnataka; Director SCERT Gujarat; Director SCERT Sikkim; Representatives of 7 Union Ministries i.e., Women and Child Development, Tribal Affairs, Social Justice and Empowerment, Health and Family Welfare, Finance, Electronics, and Information Technology and Panchayati Raj; Two Experts from NCERT and RIE Ajmer; and Three External Experts. The Joint Secretary and Mission Director NIPUN Bharat Mission is the convenor for the NSC.

The following are the roles and responsibilities of the NSC for the NIUPN Bharat Mission: