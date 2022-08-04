Govt Sets Target Of Increasing Natural Gas In Primary Energy Mix By 15% By 2030

New Delhi: The Government has set a target of increasing Natural Gas in the primary energy mix by 15 per cent by 2030.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli said, at present, the use of Natural Gas is only 6.3 per cent.

To increase the Natural Gas usage, Mr Teli said initiatives like the expansion of the National Gas Grid to 33 thousand 500 kilometres, expansion of City Gas Distribution network, setting up of Liquefied Natural Gas terminals and allocation of domestic gas to CNG for transport and PNG for domestic purposes are taken.

He said, by the end of May this year a total of Four thousand 531 CNG stations have been established by the authorised entities.