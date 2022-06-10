Govt revises Sea Going Allowance for Indian Navy personnel in a landmark move

New Delhi: A landmark decision has been taken by the Government of India to address the existing anomaly with respect to the compensatory allowance for Risk & Hardships (Sea Going Allowance) faced by personnel of Indian Navy while being deployed at sea.

This will further enhance the resolve and morale of the dedicated Naval personnel who are deployed for operations in High Risk Areas, Anti-Piracy Operations, Maritime Security and IMBL Patrols etc, defending our maritime interests in Indian Ocean and beyond.

Appreciating the decision, the Indian Navy said, “It is a fitting recognition of the services rendered by our men and women in whites in the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.” However, the officials are yet to comment on the percentage or amount increased from the existing one.

As per the Indian Navy’s website, the sailors on the sea duty while sailing currently receive Rs 3,000-5,400 per month based on their ranks. While the naval warriors who are posted in the challenging area like Nicobar and Lakshadweep Group of Islands are getting 25 per cent of Pay in the Pay Band + GP+ MSP. ¬