Govt Removes Procurement Ceilings Of 40% For Pulses

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday removed the procurement ceilings of 40 per cent for tur, urad, and masur dal (pulses) under Price Support Scheme operations for 2023-24.

The removal of the procurement ceiling is expected to boost domestic production of pulses, according to a government release. The government said, “The assured procurement of these pulses by the government at remunerative prices will help motivate the farmers to enhance sowing area in respect of tur, urad and masur in the upcoming Kharif and Rabi sowing seasons in order to enhance the production.”

The decision, in effect, assures the procurement of these pulses from farmers at MSP without ceilings.

The release said that it may be recalled that the government had on June, 2, 2023 imposed stock limits on tur and urad by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 in order to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation and also to improve affordability to the consumers. The stock limits have been made applicable to wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers and importers. It has also been made mandatory for these entities to declare the stock position on the portal of Department of Consumer Affairs.

In a follow up action to the stock limits imposed on tur and urad, the Department of Consumer Affairs has directed the state governments to ensure strict enforcement of the limits in their respective states. As part of enforcement, the states have also been asked to monitor prices and stocks position by verifying with various warehouse operators.

Parallelly, the Department has also asked Central Warehousing Corporation and State Warehousing Corporations to provide the details pertaining to tur and urad held in their warehouses.