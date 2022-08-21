Govt Refutes Report Claiming Wheat Shortages, Says ‘No Plans To Import’ As There’s ‘Sufficient Stock’

New Delhi: The Department of Food and Public Distribution on Sunday informed that the government does not intend to import wheat from outside.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has enough stock for public distribution, and there are also enough stockpiles in India to fulfil domestic demand, it stated.

Responding to a news report, the department on its official Twitter handle wrote: “There is no such plan to import wheat into India. Country has sufficient stocks to meet our domestic requirements and @FCI_India has enough stock for pubic distribution.”

According to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare’s fourth advance estimate of crop output, wheat production for the years 2021–22 would amount to 106.84 million tonnes, down from the previously announced forecast of 111 million tonnes.