Govt Reduces Gap For Covid Booster Dose To 6 Months

New Delhi: The Central government has reduced the gap between the second dose of the Covid vaccine and the precautionary dose from 9 months to 6 months.

The government’s advisory body on vaccination-the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI)-had recommended reducing the gap between the second jab and the booster dose.

Earlier, the duration between the second dose and precaution dose was 9 months. It has now been reduced to 6 months or 26 weeks.

“The precaution dose for all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of second dose at Private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs),” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to chief secretaries and Administrators of all states and Union Territories.

“For beneficiaries above 60 years and above as well as the Health Care Workers (HCWs) & Front Line Workers (FLWs), precaution dose would be administered after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of second dose at Government CVCs, free of charge,” the letter read.