Govt Orders Youtube, Twitter To Block Video Showing BBC Documentary On Gujarat Riots

New Delhi:The centre has ordered Twitter and YouTube to take down links of a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

Many tweets and YouTube videos of the documentary titled “India: The Modi Question” no longer appear on the micro-blogging and video-sharing websites.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry told the two social media giants to block the first episode of the documentary by BBC, people familiar with the matter said, a day after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak distanced himself from the documentary series, saying he “doesn’t agree with the characterization” of his Indian counterpart in the UK’s parliament by Pakistan-origin MP Imran Hussain.

Sunak had earlier said he does not agree with the characterisation of Prime Minister Modi by Pakistani-origin Imran Hussain, an Opposition Labour Party MP, when he asked if the British premier agreed with claims in the BBC programme that some UK Foreign Office diplomats believed that “Modi was directly responsible”.