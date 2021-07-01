Govt Offices In Odisha To Function With 50% Employees

Cuttack: In view of the COVID-19 infections in Odisha, the state government on Thursday directed all departments and subordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to function with a 50 per cent strength of employees.

The order will come into effect from July 1st to July 15.

However, the rank of Deputy Secretary and above will have to attend the office daily and the employees who have been fully vaccinated shall attend office mandatorily, the order said.

According to a statement issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department of Odisha, the heads of departments and offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack shall be at liberty to decide the manner of selection of employees, not fully vaccinated, who will attend office on roster basis.

“However, the essential offices/services such as SRC and OSDMA offices, Police, Fire Services, Health Services, Municipal services etc. shall function in full strength,” the statement said.

“The officers/staff who are not assigned duty on the roster should work from home with VPN provided to them for attending the regular & pending works. They must be available on telephone at all times,” it added.