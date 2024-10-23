New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has announced that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, will commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel with a two-year-long nationwide celebration from 2024 to 2026.

Announcing this decision in a post on the X platform, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that “Sardar Patel Ji’s enduring legacy as the visionary behind the establishment of one of the world’s most robust democracies and his pivotal role in unifying India from Kashmir to Lakshadweep remains indelible.

To honour his monumental contributions, the government of India, under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi, will commemorate his 150th birth anniversary with a two-year-long nationwide celebration from 2024 to 2026. This celebration will serve as a testament to his remarkable achievements and the spirit of unity that he epitomized.”

