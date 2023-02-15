Govt May Delist MTNL To Merge With BSNL: Report

New Delhi: In order to merge the ailing state-owned telcos, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the central government is looking into the process of delisting MTNL from share markets, the Economic Times (ET) reported on Wednesday.

A senior official of the Department of Telecommunications told ET, “The legal complexities are being looked into. We have appointed a consulting firm as an advisor. We expect to complete the merger of MTNL and BSNL by the end of next year but before that we need to delist MTNL from the stock exchanges.”

The official also said, “For revival of both public sector firms, the merger is necessary. One entity needs to operate at a pan India level to provide seamless services to consumers. Now that BSNL’s 4G services are ready to be launched, the process of merger has been put on a fastrack mode.”

He added that the delisting will be a long process and the government already had a few rounds of discussions with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).