Govt likely to frame rules for sharing of non-personal data under digital India law

New Delhi: The government may frame rules for the sharing of non-personal data under the overarching digital India law that has been in the works for long, officials familiar with the matter said.

The rules could include pricing for sharing anonymised data sets and provisions for free government access to boost efficiency of the government’s welfare schemes, an official said on the condition of anonymity. “The idea is to have a free flow of anonymised data sets,” he said.

Non-personal data includes any information that does not reveal an individual’s identity. The electronics and IT ministry may add caveats in the sharing of such data. “There will be aspects to sharing of such data that will be limited so that it can only be used for specific purposes for which it has been shared,” the official added.

Several approaches to governing non-personal data have so far been weighed by the government. The addition of non-personal data in the data protection law was recommended by the joint parliamentary committee set up to examine the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, which was established in the same year to study the existing provisions and recommend changes.