Govt Launches ‘Jagriti’ Mascot For Empowering Consumers & Generating Awareness

New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs has launched “Jagriti”, a mascot for empowering consumers and generating awareness of their rights.

Jagriti will be projected as an empowered consumer who is spreading awareness about consumer rights and addressing solutions to the problems faced by the consumers.

The “Jagriti” mascot will be used to generate consumer awareness about various themes of the Department.

The Themes include provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Hallmarking, National Consumer Helpline toll-free number 1915, provisions of the weights and measures Act, decisions of the Central Consumer Protection Authority and testimonials by consumers on grievance redressal.

Jagriti mascot shall be shown along with the tagline “Jago Grahak Jago” in all its media campaigns.