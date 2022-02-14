Govt Issues Fresh Orders To Ban 54 Chinese Apps

New Delhi: The Union Government has issued fresh orders to ban over 54 Chinese apps, terming them a threat to privacy and security of Indians.

However, there is no official list of the banned apps yet.

The ministry of electronics and IT issued the latest ban order on the grounds that these apps were transferring sensitive data of Indians to servers in foreign countries such as China. It has also directed top app stores including Google’s Play Store to block these applications. “The 54 apps have already been blocked in India on the Play Store,” an official said.

Since June 2020, the government has banned a total of around 224 Chinese apps.

The first round of bans covered 59 apps including popular applications such as TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, ES File Explorer, and Mi Community. In November, another 43 Chinese apps were banned, including Snack Video, AliExpress and AliPay Cashier. In September, the government banned another 118 apps.