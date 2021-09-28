Govt Increases Income Limit Of Disabled Dependents For Family Pension

New Delhi: Ministry of Defence, the Government of India has taken a decision to enhance the income criteria for grant of family pension to children/siblings suffering from mental or physical disability.

Accordingly, such child/sibling shall be eligible for family pension for life, if his/her overall income from sources other than family pension remains less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate i.e 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant/pensioner concerned plus the dearness relief admissible thereon.

The financial benefit in such cases shall accrue with effect from 08.02.2021.

Presently, the disabled child/sibling is eligible for family pension if the overall monthly income of the disabled child/sibling from sources other than a family pension is not more than Rs. 9,000/- along with dearness relief thereon.