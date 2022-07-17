Govt holds all-party meeting ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session

Ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, an All-party meeting called by the government was held in New Delhi on Sunday.

It was convened to seek cooperation from all political parties for smooth conduct of both the Houses of Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, AITC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Rashtriya Lok Dal MP Jayant Chaudhary and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva attended the meeting.

Briefing media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said members of 36 political parties took part in the meeting.

Several opposition leaders after the meeting said, they raised the issues of price rise, the unparliamentary words controversy and the demand for withdrawal of the Agnipath recruitment scheme to be raised during the Monsoon session.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu chaired a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in the Upper House this evening ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament. Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Leader in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, MoS Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Sasmit Patra of BJD, V Vijaysai Reddy of YSRCP, Tiruchi Shiva of DMK and others attended the meeting.