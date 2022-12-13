Govt Hiding Truth Behind Tawang Clash: Congress

New Delhi: The clash in Tawang sector snowballed into a major issue on Tuesday with the Congress accusing the government of hiding the truth and staging a walkout in both houses of Parliament even as Home Minister Amit Shah claimed the reason behind disruptions was a question on cancellation of FCRA registration of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Several opposition members of the CPI, CPI-M, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP and JMM joined the Congress members in staging walkout from both the houses.

The Opposition led by the Congress alleged that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in Parliament on the Sino-India border clash was “incomplete” and demanded the government discusses the issue in Parliament.

The opposition party also alleged that national security and territorial integrity are being impinged upon by brazen Chinese transgressions as the government remains a “mute spectator”.

It further accused the government of “diplomatic failure” and said that is why China is indulging in such clashes along the border.

The party claimed the Centre was diverting public attention by raising other issues like cancellation of FCRA registration of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said every Indian deserves to know the truth on what is happening at the border and that is why his party has demanded a discussion on the same in Parliament.