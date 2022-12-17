Govt Has Sufficient Foodgrain Stocks To Meet Requirements For Welfare Schemes: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday said it has sufficient foodgrain stocks to meet the requirements under the food security law and other welfare schemes.

The government is also regularly monitoring the prices of essential commodities.

“Government of India has sufficient foodgrain stocks under central pool to meet the requirement of NFSA and its other welfare schemes as well as for additional allocation of PMGKAY,” an official statement said.

About 159 lakh tonnes of wheat and 104 lakh tonnes of rice will be available as on January 1, 2023, as against the respective buffer norms requirement of 138 lakh tonnes of wheat and 76 lakh tonnes of rice as on January 1.

As on December 15th, around 180 lakh tonnes of wheat and 111 lakh tonnes of rice are available in the central pool.

Buffer norms requirements have been envisaged for particular dates of the year as on 1st of April, 1st of July, 1st of October and 1st of January, the ministry noted.

The stock position of wheat and rice under central pool have always remained well above the buffer norms, it asserted.

Around 227 lakh tonnes of wheat and 205 lakh tonnes of rice were available as on 1st of October, 2022 against the respective buffer norms requirements of 205 lakh tonnes of wheat and 103 lakh tonnes of rice as on 1st of October.