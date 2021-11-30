Govt Has Not Taken Any Decision To Prepare NRC At National Level: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that till now, the Government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the National level.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

As far as Assam is concerned, on the direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the hard copies of the supplementary list of inclusions and online family-wise list of exclusions in NRC have been published on 31st August 2019.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has already been notified on 12.12.2019.