Govt Files Affidavit In Orissa HC On Elephant Protection In State

Cuttack: The state government today submitted an affidavit with the Orissa High Court regarding the steps taken for the protection of elephants taken by the government.

The government stated that a scheme named ‘Gajahati’ has been implemented this year in which, 5,457 volunteers in 177 villages have been deployed to monitor its implementation.

Steps are being taken by the state government to promote the installation of solar fences under the ‘Jana Surakhya, Gaja Surakhya’ scheme. To protect elephants from electrocution, exposed wires have been removed from a 2,354 km area out of the 3,844 km identified.

It further states that 4,444 km of open power lines and 31,000 power points have been identified in the forest. Similarly, 32 of the 19 forest ranges are most sensitive to elephant-human conflict. 32 wetlands have been established within the forest to provide food and drinking water to the elephants. 200 hectares of grass and 1 lakh bamboo saplings have been planted for 44 water bodies.

On the other hand, three forest officials have been arrested in the Similipal elephant poaching incident. The forest department has said that an eyewitness of the elephant poaching incident has allegedly committed suicide in the meantime.

The Court has directed that the petitioner can give various suggestions to the Joint Task Force (JTF) formed by the government. Accordingly, the JTF has been asked to take further steps. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dr S. Muralidhar and Justice Murahari Sri Raman passed the order.

During today’s hearing, the head of the JTF and the chief conservator of forests Dr Manoj Nair, wildlife expert Raman Sukumar were present virtually. Field Officer of Similipal Tiger Sanctuary and Advocate General Ashok Parija were present in the High Court in person.