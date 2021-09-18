Govt Extends PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Till March 2022

New Delhi: The government has extended the last date for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhaar card by another six months. It has been extended till March 31, 2022.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced that the last date for linking the two identification cards is extended to provide relief to taxpayers and address difficulties faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the fourth time that the government has extended the last date for linking the two identification documents.

Card-PAN Card Extended: How To Do It Online

Here’s how you can link your PAN with Aadhaar card online:

Log on to the income tax e-filing website – www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option

Enter the correct Permanent Account Number, Aadhaar Number, and your full name (as given in the Aadhaar card) in the relevant fields.

Enter the details such as date of birth in the designated fields

Enter the correct captcha code in the relevant field

Select the relevant option and click on the ‘link Aadhaar’ button at the bottom of the page

The Unique Identity number – Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Aadhaar-issuing body -Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), whereas PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number which is allotted by the Income Tax department. PAN card is essential for completing several financial transactions where quoting PAN is necessary. Linking the PAN and Aadhaar card is compulsory to complete income tax-related activities such as filing income-tax returns (ITRs).

If the PAN card is not linked with the Aadhaar card, it is likely to become inoperative and may attract a late fee of Rs 1,000. Also, one may not be able to carry financial transactions where its is mandatory to provide PAN card details.