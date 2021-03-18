Govt Employee Found Dead In Office Premises In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A government employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances from the office of Deputy Director of Agriculture at Madhapur in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased was a cashier of the same office.

Reportedly, officials spotted his body seated in a chair placed inside the office premises. However, the actual reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.