Govt Declares 27% Reservation For OBC, 10% Quota For EWS In Medical Seats

New Delhi: The central government has declared 27% reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) and 10% for economically weaker section (EWS) in all India quota (AIQ) scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses on Thursday.

As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Monday and had directed the Union ministries concerned to facilitate an effective solution to this long-pending issue.

The reservation, starting this academic year 2021-22, will be applicable to courses including MBBS, MD, MS, Diploma, BDS, and MDS.

Reportedly, nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in post-graduation every year, and around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1000 EWS students would be benefited in post-graduation, union health ministry said.

Notably, the AIQ scheme was introduced in 1986 under the directions of the Supreme Court to provide for domicile-free merit-based opportunities to students from any state who aspire to study in a good medical college located in another state.