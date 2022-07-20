Govt Cuts Windfall Tax On Fuel Exports

New Delhi: The Government on Wednesday slashed the windfall tax imposed on crude petroleum producers.

The Centre has eliminated Rs 6 a litre tax it imposed on export of petrol from the beginning of the month, reduced export taxes on diesel and aviation turbine fuel by Rs 2 a litre from Rs 13 and Rs 6 per litre respectively imposed on July 1.

The tax on domestically produced crude has been lowered by about 27% to 17,000 rupees a ton.

New rates will be effective from Wednesday.

Brent crude prices has cooled-off by $15-20 per barrel (bbl) in the last two-three weeks to about $100/bbl now, resulting in a crash in the refining spreads of diesel, petrol and aviation fuel and reducing ‘super-normal’ gains for crude oil producers as well.

Reliance and Rosneft-backed Nayara were the worst hit from the taxes imposed on transport fuel since the two make up for 80-85% of India’s petrol and diesel exports.

The government had levied fresh taxes on the export of petrol, fuel and ATF as well as the domestic sale of crude oil, on July 1, in view of runaway global prices.