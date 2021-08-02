Govt Constitutes High-Level Committee To Enquire Sinking Of ONGC Vessels

New Delhi: The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that the total 86 personnel lost their lives due to the sinking of vessels deployed for ONGC projects during cyclone Tauktae.

ONGC had advised all the vessels including Barge P-305 to move out of the field to safe location. The Barge also confirmed it. Keeping in view safety of vessel and persons on board, Barge Master decided to position the vessel at nearby location. However, the anchors of vessel gave way leading to stranding and subsequent submerging of the vessel.

To enquire into the sequence of the events leading to the stranding of vessels and accidents, the Government has constituted a High Level Committee consisting of following members:Amitabh Kumar, Director General of Shipping, SCL Das, Director General, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, Nazli Jafri Shayin, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence

In addition to above, another Two Member committee consisting of Director General-Shipping and Additional Secretary (Exploration) Ministry of petroleum and Natural Gas has been constituted to look into reforms required in terms and conditions for hiring vessels and amendments, if required.

ONGC has also taken following measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents:-

Arrangement with DG-Meteorology, IMD for providing weather forecasts specific to their fields in offshore.

Single point Authority, Marine Cell, has been created for vessel information, management and safety related to marine operations.

Revision of SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), ERP (Emergency Response Plan) and DMP (Disaster Management Plan) to suitably address severe Cyclone Emergency Response.

Benchmarking of Health, Safety and Environment practices through a consultant of international repute.