Govt Committed to Safety of Doctors: Odisha Health Minister On Doctors’ Stir

Bhubaneswar: Healthcare services in Odisha were significantly disrupted on Saturday due to doctors participating in a nationwide protest seeking justice for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Health & Family Welfare Minister has stated that the Odisha Government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of doctors.

“Protecting our doctors is a top priority, and we are committed to their safety,” stated Dr. Mukesh Mahaling.

He mentioned that the government is communicating with various doctors’ associations, urging the protesting doctors to resume work to ensure healthcare delivery to those in need.

“Talks with the Chief Minister are underway to address the current impasse caused by the strike,” added Dr Mahaling.

Approximately 6,000 Indian Medical Association (IMA) members have taken part in the protest throughout Odisha, resulting in the shutdown of outpatient services, scheduled surgeries, and lab services in both public and private hospitals. The protest, lasting 24 hours, is set to conclude at 6 am on Sunday.

The doctors are not only demanding justice for their fellow doctor but also calling for a law to guarantee the safety and security of healthcare professionals, vowing to persist with their protest until their demands are fulfilled.