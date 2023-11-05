Govt blocks 22 illegal betting apps & websites, including including Mahadev Book Online

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps & websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro.

The action follows investigations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app’s unlawful operations.

Accused Bhim Singh Yadav, working as a Constable in the Chhattisgarh Police force & one Asim Das is currently in custody, having been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the commission of the offence of Money laundering u/s 3, punishable u/s 4 of PMLA, 2002.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and Electronics & Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act. However, they did not do so and no such request is made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for last 1.5 years. In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented the Chhattisgarh Government from making similar requests.”