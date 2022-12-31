Govt Benefits A Pipe Dream! Polythene Sheet Blankets Family Of Six

Nabarangpur: Due to erroneous surveys of social security and economic survey, the poor are eluded of pucca houses and the brokers earning through loopholes.

An example of such apathy in Awas Yojana has come to the fore from Bhojpur village under Malaga’s Panchayat of Chandahandi district in Nabarangpur district.

Balaram Sagadia and five of his other family members are forced to live under a thatched house and polythene sheets are the only way to cover rain water and fog entering the house.

Due to inferior works, the Swachh Bharat Sauchalaya has become defunct allowing the family to cook food inside.

As the family depends on daily labour to earn a living, the polythene sheets are the only hope for them to survive. Though the family receives 35 kgs of rice under Annapurna Yojana, they are yet to receive Awas benefits despite running to the block office and panchayat office multiple times.

Balaram’s elder son, Rimichan, who is a Plus II student, is now a daily labourer in another state.

Chandahandi BDO Dharmaraj Majhi was unavailable for comments.