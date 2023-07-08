Govt Becomes “Trishul” Of Development After Ajit’s Joining: Devendra Fadnavis

Gadchiroli: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said with NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation as deputy CM, the government has now become a “trishul” (trident) of development, which will remove poverty and backwardness from the state.

Fadnavis was speaking at ‘Shasan Aaplya Dari’ programme in Gadchiroli district of the state.

“Since the last one year, CM Eknath Shinde and I have been working together. But with Ajit Pawar joining the government, it has now created a ‘trishul’ of development, which will remove poverty and backwardness from the state,” Fadnavis said.

“This ‘trishul’ is like Lord Shiva’s third eye which will reduce to ashes those who work against the common man,” he added.

Ajit Pawar last week took oath as deputy chief minister, while eight MLAs of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were inducted as ministers into the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Shinde.

Talking about the ‘Shasan Aaplya Dari’ (government at your doorstep) initiative, Fadnavis said, it was started with a vision of taking the government schemes to the doorstep of the common people.

Around 6.70 lakh beneficiaries from remote areas of Gadchiroli have received benefits of various government schemes in the form of tractors, cycles, godowns, caste certificates, among other things, he said.

Talking about the various development works carried out by the government, he said about Rs 20,000 crore of investment is being brought into the steel industry in Gadchiroli.