Govt Assurance Not Satisfactory; Wrestlers To Lodge FIR Against WFI Chief

New Delhi: The country’s top wrestlers on Thursday vowed to intensify their protest, saying the government has given them an assurance but no “satisfactory response” and they will lodge multiple FIRs against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh if the Wrestling Federation of India is not disbanded immediately.

The wrestlers, who have accused the WFI President of sexual exploitation and intimidation, continued their dharna for the second day as more grapplers joined them in what they called was a fight to give “a new life to Indian wrestling.”

Three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat came to the protest site with a “message” from the government and assured the grapplers that their demands will be met as the athletes took turn to share their bad experiences.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya pleaded for more support while young Anshu Malik narrated how WFI President’s presence in the players’ hotel in Bulgaria during the world junior championship last year made the women wrestlers uncomfortable.