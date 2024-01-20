Govt asks social media platforms to stay away from false content on Ram Temple event

New Delhi: The government has asked media outlets and social media platforms to refrain from publishing false and manipulated content related to the Ram Temple event, news agency PTI reported. In a grand ceremony, Ram Temple will be inaugurated on January 22 with the pran-pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla.

The pre-consecration rituals began a week before the D-Day, on January 16. Ahead of the ceremony, several fraudulent links claiming to provide VIP tickets, Ram Temple prasad are doing the rounds on social media.

E-commerce site Amazon was on Friday served with a notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority for taking down the listing of ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prashad’. Amazon said it is taking appropriate action against such listings in line with its policies.