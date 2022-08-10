Govt Approves Biological E’s Corbevax Booster Shot For Covaxin & Covishield Beneficiaries

New Delhi: The Indian government approved Biological E’s Corbevax booster shot for Covaxin and Covishield beneficiaries above 18 years of age.

Earlier, on June 4, 2022, Biological E’s Corbevax received DCGI approval for a heterologous COVID-19 booster shot for Restricted Use in Emergency Situation.

It is the first vaccine in India to get DCGI approval for a heterologous COVID-19 booster shot.

Biological E Limited (BE), a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical and vaccine company, announced that its Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) as a heterologous COVID-19 booster dose for individuals aged 18 years and above after 6 months of administration of primary vaccination (two doses) of Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for restricted use in emergency situation.