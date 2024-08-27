Govt Approves 4 Start-Ups in Technical Textiles Sector

New Delhi: The 8th Empowered Programme Committee has approved 4 Start-Ups with a grant of approx. Rs 50 Lakhs, each, under the ‘Grant for Research & Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles (GREAT)’ scheme.

Secretary, Ministry of Textiles chaired the 8th EPC meeting under the National Technical Textiles Mission, today at Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi.

Apart from the 4 Start-Ups, the committee has also approved a grant of approx. Rs 20 Cr. to 5 Education Institutes to introduce courses in Technical Textiles under the ‘General Guidelines for Enabling of Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles’.

The approved Start-Up projects are focused on key strategic areas of Composites, Sustainable Textiles, and Smart Textiles.

The approved Education Institutes have proposed to introduce new B.Tech courses in different fields and applications of technical textiles including Geotextiles, Geosynthetics, Composites, Civil Structures, etc.