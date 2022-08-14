Govt appoints 37 new High Court Judges on the eve of Independence Day 2022

New Delhi: On Friday, 13th August, 2022 after appointing 26 High Court Judges in the High Courts of Allahabad, Andhra, Telangana, Gauhati, Orissa & Himachal Pradesh, the Government today notified the appointments of another 11 High Court Judges in the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Government in this year i.e. 2022 has so far made 138 appointments in various High Courts of the country thus surpassing its earlier record of 126 High Court appointments in the year 2016.

Last year i.e. 2021, the appointment tally in High Courts was 120 in addition to 9 appointments in the Supreme Court. Thus, the entire appointment process in higher judiciary has been put on a fast track.

Today’s 11 appointments in the High Court of Punjab & Haryana includes the names (1) Ms. Nidhi Gupta, S/Shri (2) Sanjay Vashisth, (3) Tribhuvan Dahiya, (4) Namit Kumar, (5) Harkesh Manuja, (6) Aman Chaudhary, (7) Naresh Singh, (8) Harsh Bunger, (9) Jagmohan Bansal, (10) Deepak Manchanda and (11) Alok Jain, Advocates as Additional Judges of that High Court for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.