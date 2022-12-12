Govt Announces New India Literacy Programme

New Delhi: The Central government has announced a new scheme namely, “New India Literacy Programme” (NILP) for implementation during five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27.

The programme aims to cover a target of 5.00 crore learners during the five years under Foundational Literacy and Numeracy component. The programme has five objectives: (i) Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, (ii) Critical Life Skills, (iii) Vocational Skills Development, (iv) Basic Education and (v) Continuing Education.

The major challenge faced by the Government while implementing the NILP presently is the opening and mapping of all Bank Accounts of Single Nodal Agencies (SNAs) and Implementing Agencies (IAs) in all States with Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

This is a pre-requisite for release of funds as per revised procedure guidelines of Ministry of Finance. The challenge exists because this is the first year of implementation.

The total financial outlay of NILP for five years (FYs 2022-23 to 2026-27) is Rs.1037.90 crore, out of which Rs.700 crore is Central share and Rs.337.90 crore is State share. The Central and State shares are in the ratio of 60:40 for all States other than North Eastern Region (NER) and Himalayan States where the sharing pattern between the Centre and the State is in the ratio of 90:10.

For UTs with legislature the ratio is 60:40, except in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir where the ratio is 90:10, and for all other UTs without legislature the Central share is 100%.The fund flow is through PFMS and State treasuries.

Various steps are being taken by the Government for effective implementation of the programme in the country and encouraging users to join the programme including Andaman and Nicobar Islands.