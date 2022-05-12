Govt aims to construct 18,000 km of NHs in 2022-23: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has said that the government is committed to expanding the National Highways (NHs) network across the country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government aims of constructing 18,000 km of NHs in 2022-23 at a record speed of 50km per day.

In a tweet, he said the overall target is to develop 2 lakh km of National Highway Network by 2025.

The Minister emphasised constructing World Class Road Infrastructure in time Bound & target Oriented Way is essential as Road Infrastructure is the ‘Atma’ of Atmanirbhar Bharat.