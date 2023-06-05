Government Medical College At Bhawanipatna Named After Saheed Rendo Majhi

Bhubaneswar: The Government Medical College & Hospital, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi was renamed as Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital.

“The Government has been pleased to announce a name of the Government Medical College & Hospital, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi. The name of the Medical College will be “Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital” in the honour of the great freedom fighter of Kalahandi district,” read an official statement.

Saheed Rendo Majhi was a great tribal leader and the most prominent freedom fighter of Kalahandi. He had suffered a lot while fighting for the cause of the people of that region during freedom struggle and made supreme sacrifice of his life for the cause.

The Government of Odisha has set up 10 Medical College and Hospitals in the State, those are imparting MBBS course. One more Medical College at Kalahandi will start its operation from the current year.

National Medical Commission (NMC) has already issued Letter of Permission (LoP) on April 11, 2023 for admission of 100 MBBS students for the academic session 2023-24 in favour of the new Medical College at Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi District. This will increase the number of Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals in the State to 11. The Medical College and Hospital has been built at a cost of Rs.481.06 Crore.