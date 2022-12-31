Government Employees Directed To File Property Statement By Jan 31

Bhubaneswar: The State government on Saturday directed all its employees to file their property statement before January 31 as per Government Servants Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

The General Administration and Personal Grievance Department has issued a letter to all departments, RDCs, Collectors in this regard. They have been directed to sensitize the employees under their administrative control to submit their Annual Property Statement for 2022 online through HRMS by January 31.

“As per the principles outlined under Odisha Government Servants Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2021 every Government servant from the level of Group A to Group D is required to make a true and complete declaration of all his assets, movable and immovable,” the letter read.

Up-to-date filing of property statement is a prerequisite for promotion. The scheduled timeline for submission of the annual property statement for the year 2022 through HRMS Portal is due by January 31.