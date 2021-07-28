Government Business Through Women SHG Crosses Rs.3583 Cr In 2 Years

Bhubaneswar: Following the announcement of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to channelise Government business of Rs. 5000 cr through women self-help groups (WSHGs) in five years, the department of Mission Shakti has recorded an achievement of 71.67% of the target in the first two years. The actual Government business through WSHGs has reached Rs 3,583.84 cr in the first two years viz. 2019-20 and 2020-21. This was known from a high-level review meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on digital mode from LoksebaBhawan wherein Secretary Mission Shakti Smt. Sujata Kartikeyan outlined the issues and presented the updates for discussion.

Reviewing the progress made so far, the Chief Secretary directed to explore new areas of partnership with WSHGs involving more number of groups. Mahapatra also directed to explore new projects in micro food processing, primary health care, pisciculture in GP tanks, poultry, commercial vegetable cultivation, nursery raising in forest and environment department, plantation, millet-based products, agri-entrepreneurship, supply of food items and vegetables to the Ashram Vidyalayas, supervision of water supply through piped water supply schemes, and, management of the nature camps, etc. The DISCOMs were asked to engage more WSHGs in meter reading and bill collection. The possibilities of engaging WSHGs as a diet supplier to the patients in CHCs and PHCs, creation of Agri-Nutri garden, setting up of the compost pit, Jalsaathis, swachha saathis etc were also discussed in the meeting. the Chief Secretary directed different departments to identify more areas for WSHGs by leveraging their schemes and projects.

It was decided in the meeting that a Mission Shakti Bazar would be set up in campus of the State Institute of Rural Development, Bhubaneswar with its opening to the roadside to create a year-round sales point for WSHG products. Chief Secretary directed to explore the possibilities of opening more such counters at other conspicuous places.

Presenting the updates, Secretary SmtKaritikeyan said that the target was fixed to have Rs.5000 cr of business through WSHGs in five years starting from FY 2019-20. Accordingly, target was fixed to have business of Rs.1000 cr in each year. Beating the adversities of shutdown and lockdowns caused by Covid-19, the total Government business through WSHGs touched Rs.1, 411.82cr in the fiscal year 2019-20 thereby recording achievement of around 141%. Business of this tune was carried on through 20, 449 WSHGs. In the fiscal year 2020-21 the Government business through WSHGs grew to Rs.2, 172.02 cr thereby boosting the achievement to more than 217%. The number of WSHGs involved in Government business also increased to 62,514 in the year 2020-21.

The SHGs were mostly provided the Government business through the departments of Women and Child Development, Energy, Fisheries and Animal Resource Development, Health and Family Welfare, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, School and Mass Education, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Handloom, Handicraft, and Textiles.

Development Commissioner Sri Pardeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Dr Mona Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Sri Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra along with Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of different departments participated in the deliberations.