Govardhan Puja Today! Know More

New Delhi: Govardhan Puja is observed and celebrated by devotees across the country on 5 November, this year. Usually, this special event falls on the next day after Diwali.

Govardhan Puja or Annakut Puja is celebrated with immense joy and gaiety among Hindu households. On this day, devotees worship the Govardhan Parvat (Mount Govardhan) and Lord Krishna, who is also known as Govardhan dhari. This marks the fourth day of the five-day long Diwali festivities on Pratipada date of Kartik Shukla Paksha.

According to the scriptures and folklore, Govardhan Puja is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra. According to the story the villagers of Vrindawan used to offer numerous meals to Lord Indra who is the God of rain and storm to ensure that Lord Indra keeps blessing them with timely rainfall and good harvest. When Lord Krishna raised his voice against the practice as he found it unfair, Indra Dev found it offensive, Krishna proposed the villagers to feed their own families instead of investing on the gods. This angered Indra Dev and expressed the same in form of endless rain and thunderstorm. The rain continued for days when Krishna lift the Govardhan Parvat (Mountain) to save the lives of the villagers. Krishna lifted the mountain for seven days on his tiny finger.

Seeing everything, Lord Indra finally bowed down in front of Krishna and ended the storm. Since then, Govardhan Puja is performed and women cook numerous Indian dishes including halwa, ladoos, mishri and peda dedicated to Krishna.

During the Govardhan puja, one of the major rituals involves preparing a small hill out of cow dung and mud. Devotees do this to symbolize the actual Govardhan parvat (hill). They pay homage to both Lord Krishna and the parvat that helped and saved the people of Braj Bhoomi after Lord Indra caused a massive flood on the villagers to teach them a lesson.

Additionally, people also prepare an extensive food platter of 56 items and offer it to Lord Krishna. Meanwhile, unboiled milk, sweets, and other items are put on the miniature Govardhan parvat.

What is Annakut?

It refers to the mixture of various cereals that include gram flour curry, wheat, rice among others. On the day of the Govardhan puja, devotees make this special food to offer to Lord Krishna.

Following the puja, several sweets along with anakoot are distributed among the devotees. During the puja, people pray to Lord Krishna for long, prosperous, and healthy life. Meanwhile, in temples across the country, people perform dances and sing songs on the night of Annakut as well.