Gourishankar Satapathy, Chittaranjan Dash Take Oath As Orissa HC Judges

Cuttack: Newly appointed Gourishankar Satapathy and Chittaranjan Dash took oath as the judges of Orissa High Court on Saturday.

Hon’ble Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar administered the Oath of the Office to the newly appointed Judges at the Conference Hall of Orissa High Court here.

With this, the total number of judges in Orissa High Court rose to 24.

Earlier, on Friday, President of India Draupadi Murmu had appointed Gourishankar Satapathy and Chittaranjan Dash as the new judges of the Orissa High Court.

