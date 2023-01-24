“Got A Chance After Five Years To Celebrate Like This”, Says Rape Convict Dera Chief

New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who walked out on a 40 day parole from the Sunaria Jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district on Saturday, was seen “celebrating” by cutting a cake with a sword.

A video of the celebration with the giant cake has gone viral on social media.

In the purported video, the Dera chief can be heard saying, “Got a chance after five years to celebrate like this so I should cut at least five cakes. This is the first cake.”

Incidentally, public display of weapons (cutting a cake with a sword) is prohibited under the Arms Act.

This is the fourth time in the last 14 months and second time in less than three months that Ram Rahim has been granted parole. Earlier, he was released on parole for 40 days in October 2022.

He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017 for raping two women followers.