GoPro Volta, Battery And Camera Control Grip, To Go On Sale On May 16: Details Here

New Delhi: GoPro Volta has been launched. The camera and drone maker’s new battery and camera control grip. The company claimed it to be combined with the standard GoPro battery to power extended shoot durations, up to four hours of 5.3K recording. Read on to know more.

GoPro Volta value in India, availability

The GoPro Volta has been priced at Rs. 13,500, and will probably be out there from the corporate’s an on-line and imaging companion from Could 16. To recall, GoPro had launched the Volta grip alongside the GoPro Hero 10 Black Creator Version digicam on the finish of March, priced at $129.99 (roughly Rs. 10,000).

GoPro Volta specs

The GoPro Volta comes with a built-in battery that’s mentioned to supply as much as 4 hours of 5.3K recording at 30 frames per second. The grip comes with an enter energy of 5V/3A and output energy of 5V/2.4A.

The 4,900mAh battery combines with the usual battery of the digicam to triple the traditional battery capability. The built-in digicam buttons on the Volta are supposed to make one-handed management straightforward and let customers’ energy on/off, begin/cease, and seize and change modes.

The grip comes with built-in tripod legs that can be utilized to create steady pictures. Customers may also be capable to wirelessly managing the digicam from as much as 98 toes (30 metres). The mounting fingers sported by the Volta simply assist the grip connecting to backpacks.

The weather-resistant design of the Volta options standing lights for battery life and digicam modes. The grip is suitable with a number of GoPro cameras together with the Hero 10 Black, Hero 9 Black, and Hero 8 Black amongst others.

The Volta could be charged inside 2.5 hours with the GoPro supercharger, the corporate claims. The grip will also be used to cost any suitable USB Sort-C device, together with GoPro Max and older GoPro cameras.