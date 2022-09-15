GoPro Hero 11 Black And Hero 11 Black Mini Action Cameras Launched: All Details

New Delhi: GoPro announced three new action cameras under its all-new Hero 11 Black series, called the Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Black Creator Edition and the Hero 11 Black Mini. GoPro announced three new action cameras under its all-new Hero 11 Black series, called the Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Black Creator Edition and the Hero 11 Black Mini.

GoPro Hero 11 Black and GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini price

The GoPro Hero 11 Black price starts at $399 without a GoPro subscription. With the subscription, it costs $500. On the other hand, the Hero 11 Mini is priced at $300 (without a subscription) and $400 with a GoPro subscription. The Hero 11 Black will go on sale today through the company’s website, while the Mini model is expected to be available for purchase from October 25.

GoPro Hero 11 Black specifications

The GoPro Hero 11 Black comes with some impressive upgrades but its design is very similar to its predecessor. Just like Hero 10, it sports a 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back and a colour LCD display on the rear.

The camera comes with a new 27-megapixel sensor with a wider field of view. It will also allow users to capture 24.7-megapixel screen grabs. If we talk about video recording, the Hero 11 Black can shoot up to 5.3K videos at 60fps. It also supports 4k @ 120fps. Under the hood, it is powered by GoPro’s GP2 processor. The camera is also waterproof up to 10m.

The new camera also includes 10-bit colour shooting; HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization with 360-degree Horizon Lock; new Timelapse modes for capturing star trails or car light trails; and a redesigned interface with Easy Controls for first-time users. The Hero 11 Black is backed up by a removable 1720mAh Enduro battery and can be charged through the Type-C port.