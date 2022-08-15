Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi Assaulted, Shown Black Flag On Way To I-D Event

Ganjam: Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi was allegedly assaulted while he was on his way to his constituency for flag hoisting.

According to reports, the legislator was on his way to Kamalapur village under Rangeilunda block to hoist flag at an Independence Day event when some members of the BJD intercepted his vehicle and assaulted him.

Following this, a scuffle also ensued between the party members and Panigrahi’s supporters.