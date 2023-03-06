Gopal Das Not Insane, Observes Jharsuguda Court

Jharsugada: The Additional District Court on Monday clarified that Gopal Das, the lone accused in the murder of Naba Das, is not mentally unsound.

The court observed it based on the report of the medical team which produced a report after examinating the mental health status of the accused.

A 4-member medical board was formed on the orders of the court and as per the orders of the DMET. The board had conducted a mental examination of accused Gopal. The test report was submitted to the court on February 5.

The report revealed, Gopal’s behavior and speech were perfect and was speaking with face to face. No behavioral abnormalities were observed during the examination. His memory was absolutely fine, the court said quoting the medical report.

His judgment and thinking capacity were also right. According to the medical report, the accused had no abnormality and was perfectly fit.

In view of all these, the medical board has stated that the accused could not be diagnosed with any mental illness.