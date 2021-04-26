Google’s Pichai, Microsoft’s Nadella extends support for India’s Covid battle

New York: Amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in India, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his Microsoft counterpart Satya Nadella today assured help to the country.

In a tweet, Pichai announced that Google will be providing Rs 135 crore in funding to the non-profit Give India and UNESCO to aid India’s fight against the deadly infection and donate Rs 5 crore over and above Google’s contribution to relief efforts.

“Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India,” the Alphabet chief tweeted.

Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he was “heartbroken” by the situation in India and promised that his company would support Covid relief efforts. “I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices,” Nadella tweeted earlier today.

