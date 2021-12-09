Google Year in Search 2021 Says What Indian Netizens Looked Up

Mumbai: Google on Wednesday published its ‘Year in Search 2021’ list, which like every other year shows what was looked through the most across the world over on its search engine. While there is an overall global list displaying the international search trends throughout this year, there are also specific nation-based lists that shed a light on the regional trends which took the internet by storm in 2021.

Here are the overall top trends in India:

1. Indian Premier League

2. CoWIN

3. ICC T20 World Cup

4. Euro Cup

5. Tokyo Olympics

Here are the top trends in movies:

1. Jai Bhim

2. Shershaah

3. Radhe

4. Bell Bottom

5. Eternals

Here are the top trends in news events:

1. Tokyo Olympics

2. Black Fungus

3. Afghanistan news

4. West Bengal elections

5. Tropical cyclone Tauktae

Here are the most searched for personalities:

1. Neeraj Chopra

2. Aryan Khan

3. Shehnaaz Gill

4. Raj Kundra

5. Elon Musk

Here are the most searched for recipes:

1. Enoki mushroom

2. Modak

3. Methi matar malai

4. Palak

5. Chicken soup

Meanwhile, the global search trends had ‘Australia vs India’, ‘India vs England’, and ‘IPL’ as the most searched for terms this year, even ranking above ‘NBA’ and ‘Euro 2021’ – two events considered to generate much excitement among sports aficionados.

Afghanistan, AMC stocks, and the Covid-19 vaccine trended in global news stories, along with Dogecoin and GME stock. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan secured a place in most-searched-for actors worldwide (presumably a result of the high-profile Mumbai cruise raid case earlier this year), along with personalities such as Alec Baldwin, Pete Davidson, Gina Carano, and Armie Hammer.